Federal authorities, Baltimore Police to announce racketeering indictment of alleged Crips gang members

Federal authorities and Baltimore Police are set to announce charges against 10 alleged members and associates of the Crips gang, with charges that include two murders, robberies and gun offenses.
Details remain sealed, but a filing Wednesday morning showed a new racketeering case has been filed against the reputed leader of Baltimore’s Eight Tray Gangster Crips group and eight others.
The defendants include Trayvon “Tru" Hall, 29, who in August was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on a gun charge. In a sentencing memo in that case, prosecutors laid out a broader set of allegations against the leader of the “extremely violent” group.
“The FBI began investigating Hall as part of a larger investigation into criminal gang activity, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses by a violent Baltimore subset of the Crips gang known as the ‘Eight Tray Gangster’ or ‘ETG’ Crips,” prosecutors wrote. “Numerous homicides and shootings have been linked to this organization.”
Prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday that the gang members and associates are accused of committing murders, robberies, witness intimidation and retaliation, and distributing heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.
Hall hails from Southwestern Baltimore’s Allendale area, specifically the area Baltimore and Hilton streets, an intersection which has historically experienced a disproportionate share of the city’s violence.
Authorities secured his conviction in that case based on Hall posting pictures to social media of himself at a firing range, even though he has a felony conviction that prohibited him from possessing firearms. In the picture, Hall wore a shirt that said “On Mitch” that is made to look like it is dripping red blood. “#OnMitch I never miss the target.”
Prosecutors said Hall was referring to Maurice Finney, a fellow Crips member shot in the head at close range by a rival in July 17, 2017. That murder, the FBI said, was in retaliation for the killing three days earlier of Christopher Hockaday, a member of a rival drug group.
They groups were feuding over drug turf of a gas station at Baltimore and Hilton streets.
Cortez Weaver pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February to Finney’s killing. Weaver was recorded by a confidential informant admitting to Finney’s killing and implicating a second person, and had sent a text telling a co-conspirator: “Burn them clothes.”
The Eight Tray Gangster set was in 2017 linked to the indictment of a Jessup correctional officer, Antoine Fordham, who the Attorney General’s Office said was a high-ranking member of the gang’s Northeast Baltimore operations and helping facilitate criminal activity inside the prison. Fordham pleaded guilty last year and received 20 years in prison.
Last summer, federal prosecutors charged 20 people in connection with another Crips set operating out of Northwest Baltimore, an alliance of the Yellow Bus Gang - or YBG - Crips and the Black Guerilla Family.
Meanwhile, the charges against people from the Allendale neighborhood come in the heels of last month’s indictment of 16 members and associates of a violent gang called “NFL,” for Normany, Franklin and Loudon streets, that operated in the Edmondson Village area and authorities allege are tied to a series of contract killings.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the neighborhood saw more violence, with a man gunned down in a corner store on Edmondson Avenue in broad daylight.
