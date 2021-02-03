Outbreak of COVID-19 at Baltimore federal jail prompts lockdown even as feds prepare to resume grand jury proceedings

An outbreak of coronavirus at the federal jail in Baltimore has alarmed public defenders and caused authorities to announce they are locking down the compound.
State officials report more than 100 inmates have contracted the virus at the Chesapeake Detention Facility, the state-run lockup for men and women awaiting federal trial. James Wyda, the federal public defender for Maryland, said 132 inmates there tested positive in the past month — or one in three.
“The virus is spreading like a wildfire through the facility,” he said.
The cases among prisoners statewide are also climbing, but at a far smaller rate than at the facility of about 400 inmates. Some 500 of the 18,000 inmates in Maryland tested positive since the start of January. And since the pandemic started last year, about 3,900 inmates contracted the virus in the 20 Maryland jails and prisons.
In addition, about 40% of correctional officers statewide tested positive, a spokesman for the officers’ union said.
Cpl. Greg Lacroix said his commanders at the Chesapeake Detention Facility waited until after he finished working a double shift before telling him he had been exposed. He contracted the virus and spent two weeks in quarantine before returning to work.
“It’s anxiety, all the officers will tell you,” he said Tuesday, speaking as a member of the officers’ union. “You’re putting two or three masks on. We have to buy our own wipes.”
Lacroix, who has worked 13 years at the facility, said officials waited too long to try and stem the outbreak.
“It was mass movement until today,” he said. “People were just walking around regularly.”
The spike in cases has caused U.S. Marshals and state correctional officers to stop taking in new prisoners, said a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
“Isolation and quarantine practices are in place,” Lt. Latoya Gray said. “The Department, as a routine practice, continues to conduct testing of all inmates upon admission, weekly testing of health care professionals and monthly testing of staff.”
The virus has run rampant through U.S. prisons and jails. In Maryland, at least four correctional officers and 21 inmates died of the virus, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Wyda, the federal public defender, said the lockdown at the Chesapeake Detention Facility hinders efforts by defense attorneys and families to speak to the men and women behind bars.
“The justice system depends on a balance. Right now, the system is broken. The defense function is struggling. We cannot visit and communicate with our detained clients,” Wyda said. “We can’t conduct our own investigations safely in the community. Our court is closed. And we simply have no safe places to house detained clients.”
The outbreak comes as the two federal courts in Baltimore plan to reconvene grand juries necessary to hand up an indictment on felony charges. Usually 16 to 23 people, grand juries meet generally weekly over a period of months.
Chief U.S. District Judge for Maryland James Bredar said the grand juries will reconvene in the middle of February at the state’s federal courthouses in Greenbelt and Baltimore.
The grand juries had been suspended last year amid the outbreak. Federal authorities tried to convene the grand juries in November, but suspended the proceedings again last month.
The federal courts of Maryland allocated 50 of their first 150 vaccines for the grand jurors, Bredar said. Some men and women have already been vaccinated as they prepare to return to court.
Federal defendants are held at the Chesapeake Detention Center as they await trial, and the courts are tracking the outbreak.
“Obviously, we’re very aware and monitoring the situation very closely,” Bredar said. “The court is doing its best to remain operational. We’re not functioning at the normal level, but we are more than skeletal.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services on Tuesday touted its work to vaccinate its workforce, announcing that 3,240 of its 8,000 employees received their first of two shots. The department has also begun vaccinating inmates older than 75.
Lockdowns had been instituted in other facilities during the early months of the pandemic, including at the Jessup Correctional Institution, in response to a spike in cases