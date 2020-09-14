Man killed at Federal Hill Park, two others shot - one fatally - in Baltimore overnight

One man was fatally shot in Federal Hill Park, a popular Baltimore attraction, as two others were struck - one was killed - by gunfire overnight in the city that saw a surge of gun violence last week, according to Baltimore Police.
The city police department released the details of three overnight shootings Monday morning beginning with the incident at park, which occurred around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Warren Avenue.
Police officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the park. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to a news release. The victim was not identified Monday morning. Detectives can be reached at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824, police said.
Then at 12:14 a.m., a Shotspotter alert sent police to the 700 block of Bartlett Ave. where officers found a shooting victim inside a car that had been involved in a crash in the 2300 block of Homewood Ave. The man was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Officials did not further identify the victim or provides details about the crash.
“Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident,” according to a news release. “Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.”
And in Southwest Baltimore, an 18-year-old man was shot around 3:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Griffis Ave., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488.
At least 46 people people were shot over an eight-day stretch in Baltimore last week. Twelve of the victims, which included a 14-year-old boy and two women in separate incidents over the weekend, died.