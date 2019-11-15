In 2018, the ATF traced nearly 11,100 firearms in Maryland, nearly half of them pistols, and identified the state where the weapon originated in more than 7,200 of those cases. More than half originated in Maryland, but more than 1,000 originated in Virginia. Others came from every other state in the country, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam. More than 400 came from Pennsylvania, and 260 from West Virginia.