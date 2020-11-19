That FedEx driver you saw in North Baltimore last weekend just might have been a DEA agent

A federal task force officer posed as a delivery driver for a cocaine bust at a home in North Baltimore’s Medfield neighborhood over the weekend, court documents show.
The operation took place Saturday afternoon after a package was earlier flagged at a FedEx Linthicum shipping facility for being “overly taped,” which investigators believed was to prevent a police dog from being able to detect what was inside. Packages are routinely screened and searched.
After a drug-sniffing dog detected narcotics, investigators obtained a search warrant and found one kilogram of cocaine inside, police wrote in charging documents.
The drugs were re-packaged — with only 47 grams inside — and delivered to their destination, in the 1400 block of Medfield Ave., with a Baltimore detective working for the Drug Enforcement Administration posing as the delivery person, the charging documents say.
A woman accepted the package, but as police were preparing a search warrant for the home, they said a man, later identified as 25-year-old Stephen Waters, walked out of the home and looked “frantically up and down the street.”
Police, who said they were concerned the investigation had been compromised and evidence might be destroyed, had a Maryland State Police tactical team move in. They obtained a search warrant and found the parcel, as well as $19,000 in cash.
Waters first said an unknown person had taken the drugs from the home, then said he was being paid to receive boxes for an unknown person, police allege. He was charged with one count of drug possession with intent to distribute and was ordered held without bond.
Attempts to reach his attorney were unsuccessful, but court records show he has filed in Circuit Court for a bail reconsideration hearing.