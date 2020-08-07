FBI announces $25,000 reward for information on who killed a Baltimore contractor in 2018

The FBI announced Friday a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the murder of Bryan McKemy, a 27-year-old contractor who was fatally shot while hanging siding on a Northeast Baltimore home two years ago.
Police said McKemy was working with a second man at a home in the 4500 block of Woodlea Ave. on Aug. 7, 2018, when he was killed.
McKemy was not the intended target of the attack, and investigators believe that information that may lead to charges in this case could also lead to clues in other unsolved homicides.
A gunman was believed to have been driven to the scene in a Toyota Avalon. A neighbor reported hearing at least six shots.
“After two years, we have developed several leads, but we need the public’s help in providing us with the final clues to hold his killer or killers responsible and give Bryan’s family the justice that they deserve,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Boone said in a statement. “We are hoping that this reward money will convince someone to come forward to ensure those responsible will never be in a position to hurt anyone else.”
Anyone with information on McKemy’s murder is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.