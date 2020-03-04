The FBI is offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the killers who kicked in the back door of a West Baltimore rowhome and shot to death Chanette Neal and her grown daughter, Justice Allen.
Police have said Neal, 43, and Allen, 21, were not sought out, but became caught up in whatever feud brought the killers to the home.
They were killed in April 2018. Police have announced no arrests.
On Wednesday, FBI agents offered the reward for information that helps catch the killers. In the weeks after their killings, police said they feared the murders would incite retaliatory violence.
The women were family members of Antoine Benjamin, an alleged member of the “Brick City” drug crew in Harlem Park. Prosecutors indicted nine people in 2017 and accused them of running heroin shops that raked in as much as $20,000 a day. The case unraveled at trial, with prosecutors dropping the most serious charges and striking plea deals to lesser crimes. Some other men were prosecuted in federal court.
Benjamin was indicted in federal court and pleaded guilty to one gun charge. He was sentenced in July 2018 to 10 years in federal prison.
His attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, has said he has no reason to think the killings of the two women are connected to the “Brick City” case.