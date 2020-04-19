Man killed in West Baltimore shooting

Baltimore police say a 23-year-old man died after he was shot in the head around midnight Sunday.
The department wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in West Baltimore in the 2300 block of Evergreen St. at 12:16 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arriving, officers found a 23-year-old man in a vehicle who’d been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release information about the victim’s identity or whether a suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.