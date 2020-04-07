Man killed in West Baltimore shooting

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Tuesday, police say.
The department wrote in a news release that Robert Green was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after he was found shot in the head in the 1600 block of Delano Ct. Tuesday.
At 4:13 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1500 block of Presser Court, the department wrote.
The officers later found Green in the nearby 1600 block of Delano Ct., police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
The rate of fatal and non-fatal shootings in the city has not subsided, despite Gov. Larry Hogan ordering people to stay home and closing businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Tuesday, 74 people have been fatally shot in the city, three more than at the same time last year, when the city set a record for its worst homicide rate on record.