xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore Police: 45-year-old man fatally shot in head Thursday night

Baltimore Sun
Oct 21, 2021 8:21 PM

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head Thursday night, Baltimore Police said.

At approximately 6:13 p.m., Southwest District officers responded to the 1900 block of Penrose Ave. in the Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood in West Baltimore for a shooting, police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot in the head.  The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement