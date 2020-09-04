Baltimore police identify a 20-year-old Columbia woman who was fatally stabbed last weekend

Baltimore police identified a woman who was fatally stabbed last Sunday night in North Baltimore.
Kaylah Wade, 20, was pronounced dead after she and two other women were stabbed in the 400 block of E. 27th St. in the Harwood neighborhood near Greenmount Ave.
Wade and the two other women were taken to the hospital after police arrived around 6:30 p.m. following complaints of an assault.
The two other women survived their injuries, according to police.
Additionally, police identified several other homicide victims from late August.
Kyron Towson, 22, of Laurel, was killed in the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave. in West Baltimore on Aug. 24. Floyd Johnson, 38, was killed in the 5900 block of Willet Ave. on Aug. 31 and Troy Cawthorn, 35, was killed in the 1200 block of Central Ave. on the same day in West Baltimore.
Jerron Livingston, 22, was killed on Aug. 31 in the 2900 block of Edgecomb Circle S. in the Edgecomb neighborhood.