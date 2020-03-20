Baltimore Police: Teenage psychiatric patient at University of Maryland Medical Center fatally stabs another patient

A woman recovering from surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center was fatally stabbed by a 15-year-old psychiatric patient being held across the hall, according to Baltimore Police.
The incident occurred Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m., police confirmed. The teenage patient escaped from his room and attacked the woman with an object, police said. The case was initially reported as an aggravated assault.
The woman succumbed to her injuries at some point Thursday, police said, and homicide detectives have taken on the case. The teenage suspect is in custody, police said.
The incident was not disclosed by the hospital, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.