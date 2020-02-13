A Baltimore man was arrested for fatally stabbing his mother multiple times, Baltimore police said Thursday morning.
Kenard Kuniken, 30, was arrested in the Feb. 10 killing of his 51-year-old mother, Tracey Phelps, police said.
Police responded to the stabbing incident on Monday at 1 p.m., in the 6400 block of Walther Avenue. Phelps was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Kuniken was taken to central booking where he was processed and charged with first-degree murder.
An attorney was not listed in Maryland court records for Kuniken.
Additionally, Baltimore police identified 28-year-old Detrell Garvin as a homicide victim on Thursday after he was shot in the 800 block of Bethune Road — the same day of Phelps’ stabbing.
There have been 41 homicides in Baltimore this year, compared to 29 at this time last year, according to police homicide data.