A 36-year-old man died in a South Baltimore shooting Monday afternoon, police said.
Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 1800 block of W. Pratt St. for a shooting just before 12:45 p.m. When police arrived in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The man died at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
Police also released the name of a homicide victim from last week: Reginald Baker, 48, was killed Thursday in the 2500 block of E. Monument St.