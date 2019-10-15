Baltimore police are searching for a person they say is linked to a fatal shooting in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood of East Baltimore.
The department wrote on Facebook on Monday night that officers were called to the 3100 block of E. Monument St. on Oct. 7 at 8:10 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Upon arriving, the officers found 35-year-old Joseph Morris, who had been shot in the back.
Morris was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police wrote.
Detectives are searching for a man they say is connected to the shooting. The department posted a photo on Facebook of a person walking with what appears to be a backpack.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824.