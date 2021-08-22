xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

One dead after shooting in East Baltimore

Emily Opilo
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 21, 2021 8:21 PM

Baltimore Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday in East Baltimore that left one man dead.

Around 4:05 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of East Preston Street for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the street. The man, who has not been identified, was found with a gunshot wound to his left armpit. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-756-2587.

So far this year 217 people have been killed in Baltimore.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement