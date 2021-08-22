One dead after shooting in East Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday in East Baltimore that left one man dead.
Around 4:05 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of East Preston Street for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the street. The man, who has not been identified, was found with a gunshot wound to his left armpit. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-756-2587.
So far this year 217 people have been killed in Baltimore.