Man killed, two others injured in separate shootings Saturday, Baltimore Police say

Three men were shot, including one fatally, in separate shootings Saturday, Baltimore Police said.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Saturday night in East Baltimore.

Officers arrived around 10:10 p.m. at the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore’s Darley Park neighborhood, where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in separate non-fatal shootings, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in his arm and leg on Saturday afternoon and was treated at the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Officers were called to a hospital around 4 p.m. for a walk-in shooting victim, who told police he was shot at the 1100 block of Elbank Avenue in North Baltimore’s Glen Oaks neighborhood.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2455.

A 21-year-old was shot in the foot and treated at a hospital, police said. Officers were called around 1:42 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of 31st Street in Northeast Baltimore’s Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2444.

The Saturday violence followed two homicides Friday.