Baltimore Police investigating fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Friday

Police tape sits on the trunk of a cruiser as Baltimore police investigate the scene of a shooting along West North Avenue in West Baltimore. Two people were killed and two others wounded. July 29, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

A 7-year-old boy was found shot in the head Friday in a home on Presbury Street and died a short time later at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison, accompanied by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on the scene Friday evening, said officers from the Western District were called to the Easterwood neighborhood around 5:06 p.m. and led to a home in the middle of the 2100 block.

Advertisement

There, he said, they found a “small, male child in the upstairs portion of the residence with a gunshot trauma to the head.”

Officers rendered medical attention and the boy was taken to Hopkins hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Advertisement

Officers also found an 18-year-old man in the home and have taken him into custody. The man was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and will be interviewed extensively about what happened inside the home, Harrison said.

He did not say whether there is a relationship between the victim and the 18-year-old. Homicide detectives were processing the scene Friday along with crime scene investigators.

“We don’t have many details,” Harrison said. “We have this unfortunate and very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore city.”

A visibly frustrated Scott vowed that detectives will “get to the bottom of what happened,” but said the city needs to continue to have conversations about the excess of guns flowing into the city and about the reasons so many young people have access to weapons.

“No family should have to feel that pain,” Scott said. “We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes.”

“We talk about the prevalence of guns in our city,” Harrison said. “We talk about the willingness of criminals to use them, and we talk about gun protection and gun safety and responsibility. We talk about all these things... and yet it has happened again.”

“What I challenge everyone to think about is the why. Why are people shooting and killing each other?” Scott said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.