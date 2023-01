A man was shot multiple times in Central Baltimore’s Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood early Thursday, Baltimore Police said.

He died at a hospital.

Officers patrolling Central Baltimore around midnight heard gunshots from the unit block of West Biddle Street. After canvassing the area, they found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.