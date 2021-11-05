xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

One shot dead in Baltimore early Friday, police say

Alex Mann
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 05, 2021 9:16 AM

An unidentified male was shot dead in West Baltimore early Friday morning, the same morning a woman was shot in the back after leaving a downtown club, city police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the police department’s Southwest District Station received calls about a body in the 3900 block of Clifton Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

There, near Leakin Park, they found a male who’d been shot in the head, police said.

Police said medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Baltimore City homicides database »

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and police encouraged anybody with information about the incident to call the investigators at 410-396-2100.

Police said anyone who knows something but wishes to remain anonymous can dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.

Roughly 45 minutes after police learned of the dead male, officers assigned to the Central District arrived at a hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said the officers encountered a 33-year-old woman who’d been shot in the back, describing her injuries as non life-threatening.

Officers learned the woman was shot after leaving a nightclub near the 200 block of E. Baltimore St., not far from The Block, according to police.

Latest Crime

The department asked anyone with information about the non-fatal shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2411.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement