Man dies in Northwest Baltimore shooting

A man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore’s Ashburton neighborhood Tuesday, police say.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers were called to the 3100 block of Liberty Heights Ave. at 4:46 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, the officers found a man “with gunshot wounds to his body,” police wrote.
He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.
The department did not identify the victim or a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent anonymously via text message to 443-902-4824.