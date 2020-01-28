A man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore’s Arlington neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police say.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of W. Belvedere Ave. at 4:51 p.m. and found an unknown male who’d been shot multiple times, the department wrote in a news release.
The man was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later, police wrote.
The department wrote that as of late Tuesday afternoon, “detectives have no information about a suspect or motives.”
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.