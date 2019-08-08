Police: Two men dead, one injured in three Baltimore shootings; officer fires weapon during shootout

Two men are dead and one is seriously wounded in three separate shootings that Baltimore police say took place in less than two hours across North Baltimore and West Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that officers in the Northern District first responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the 900 block of E. 41st St. in Pen Lucy at 7:29 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found an unresponsive man who’d been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police wrote.
The department added that the “victim had a handgun in his pants” when he was found.
About 1½ hours later, at 8:54 p.m., Northern District officers were again dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Cylburn Ave in Levindale.
Upon arriving, officers found another unresponsive man who’d been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, police wrote. Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.
Less than 20 minutes, later at 9:10 p.m., officers from the Western District were dispatched to a report of a shooting on the 1100 block of West Mosher St in Sandtown-Winchester.
Officers found a 24-year-old man who’d been shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not named the victims or suspects in any of the three shootings.
Anyone with information about any of the three shootings is asked to contact 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup or by texting 443-902-4824.
The department also wrote that an officer discharged his weapon when responding to a shooting, but provided no details about where the shooting took place.
Police wrote on Facebook that at 7:50 p.m., an on-duty officer on patrol “observed individuals shooting at one another.”
“The officer discharged his service weapon at the armed suspect,” the department wrote. “The suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.”
Police did not provide any further details surrounding the incident, writing that the department’s Special Investigation Response Team is investigating.