Baltimore police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Southeast Baltimore

An unidentified male was pronounced dead during a hit-and-run Saturday morning, according to Baltimore police.
Around 6:29 a.m., Southeast District officers responded to the 6500 block of Hollabird Ave. in the Broeing Manor neighborhood where a pedestrian was struck. When officers arrived, Baltimore City medics were aiding an unidentified male, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Witnesses told officers they saw a black SUV, possibly a Tahoe, going eastbound on Hollabird Avenue when it struck the male and then fled the scene, police said.
The Baltimore Police Department Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606.