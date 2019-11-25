In an interview after her son’s death, Franzelle Duckett said he worked as a stock clerk to buy the $75 nylon jacket. Police charged 16-year-olds Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart Jr. with his murder. The three were convicted on the testimony of four Harlem Park students who identified them. Defense attorneys, however, argued the testimony contained inconsistencies. The defense attorney for Chestnut told the jury his client already owned a new Georgetown jacket, a gift from his mother.