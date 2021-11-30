Mourners gather to say goodbye to Evelyn Player, who was slain inside an East Baltimore church

Evelyn Player was often the first to greet guests when they arrived for choir practice or Sunday services at the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore.
“She would be the first person you would see,” said Paula Burns, a member of the church choir.
Player, who was a fixture and worked part time at the church, arrived early on Nov. 16 to make sure contractors could get inside for renovations. That’s when someone stabbed her to death in a church bathroom, police said.
Player, 69, was remembered Tuesday afternoon for her kindness and sense of humor during a viewing at the March Funeral Home on North Avenue. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Huber Memorial Church in Northeast Baltimore.
“There are just no words,” Vivian Eggleston said while attending Tuesday’s viewing. “She was such a beautiful person. I don’t know why somebody would want to take life like that.”
Both Eggleston and Burns said they are concerned that no one has been arrested yet.
Police previously said a person of interest was being sought, but have not announced any charges, despite a $100,000 reward for information from the state.
Player’s death came the same week that a 13-year-old girl was gunned down outside a West Baltimore rec center, and a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside her home in Northeast Baltimore, marking the city’s 300th homicide this year.
At the funeral home, family, church members, and others who had been touched by Player’s death stopped to pay their respects and gaze upon the open casket.
Above Player’s body was a TV screen which flashed pictures of Player, including a black and white photo of taken when she was just a young girl with a dark ribbon in her hair. Another photo showed her and a group of girls in basketball jerseys. Player was on the girls’ basketball team at Dunbar High School and graduated in 1970.
Other, more recent photos showed Player beaming among groups of friends or family, including one with her and her daughter wearing red Santa hats.
Several people who worked with Player at Southern Baptist recalled her sense of humor.
“She always liked to crack jokes,” Burns said. She recalled how at the end of a choir rehearsal, Player would tell them, “You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here,” before closing up the church.
Patricia Jenkins who worked on the hospitality committee with Player, said they were responsible for greeting visitors at the church before services.
“She was a lovely person,” Jenkins said. She smiled as she told story of Player once teasing her, saying, “you have a mean face, how did you get on the hospitality committee?” Jenkins said she told Player the same thing, and they both broke into laughter.
Waiting with Jenkins was Dorothy McDowell, who said she wasn’t a member of the church, but came to pay her respects. She said Player had worked on the church’s vaccine program with Johns Hopkins, and helped McDowell get her vaccine.
“She’s a matriarch,” of the church, said Nia Rice, who, along with her brother Harry Rice, stopped by. They said their family has long known Player through the church.
“She was an amazing, beautiful woman,” she said.
She, too, questioned why anyone would want to take Player’s life and hoped police would make an arrest.
“They didn’t have to do that to her,” Rice said.
Rice said Player’s death marks a new low point for the city which has experienced so much violence.
“There is no safe place where you can go,” she said.