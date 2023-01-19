Essex man’s death ruled a homicide by medical examiner, Baltimore County Police say

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined a 23-year-old man found in Essex died by homicide, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers located the victim, Cameron D. James, around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the 900 block of Sun Circle Way after they were called for a report of a body. His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, which determined the manner of his death was homicide, police said Thursday.

Advertisement

James had injuries on his upper body.

Detectives ask anyone with information about his death to call 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.