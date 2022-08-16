Baltimore woman acquitted in mother’s death, burning of body

A 26-year-old Baltimore woman was acquitted Monday of allegations that she killed her mother and burned her body in 2019.

After a bench trial, Circuit Judge John Nugent found Eshyna Young not guilty of all charges related to the death of 50-year-old Tinestta Young.

Young’s public defenders, Julie Shapiro and Shomari Taylor, cheered the acquittal in a statement.

“We always believed in the strength of Ms. Young’s defense and though justice was delayed nearly three and a half years, we are elated it was not denied,” the defense lawyers said. “We are honored to have played a role in assisting her on this journey to an acquittal.”

Police said Tinestta Young’s body was discovered on March 6, 2019, around 1 a.m. on the second floor of a burning home in the first block of South Morley Street, which is in the Saint Joseph’s neighborhood of South Baltimore.

An autopsy found the woman had been asphyxiated, police said at the time.

More than a month later, officers arrested Eshyna Young. She was charged with murder and arson in her mother’s death.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.