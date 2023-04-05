15-year-old boy arrested in connection with six-person shooting that killed boxer Ernest Hall

Gloria Rivera, a boxer who trained at Lightning Quick Fit in Mount Vernon, helps Kristen Catchings set off a balloon in honor of the boxing gym’s founder, Ernest Hall, who was killed March 23 in a West Baltimore shooting. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder in a West Baltimore shooting that killed a 33-year-old boxer and wounded five people, police said Wednesday.

Ernest Hall, remembered as a legendary boxer who ran a Mount Vernon gym, was shot after midnight March 23 in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in Mosher and died at the scene. Five victims ranging in age from 15 to 24 years old were treated at hospitals for gunshot injuries, including one man who was critically injured.

Advertisement

Police arrested the boy Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Baker Street and took him to Central Booking. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and handgun charges, police said.

[ Baltimore Sun homicides database ]

Hall’s brother, Joel Johnson Jr., and colleagues have taken over the operation of Lightning Quick Fit on Morton Street, where Hall created a sense of community for young trainees after opening the gym in 2020. A public viewing for Hall at Joseph Brown Funeral Home will begin Thursday at 3 p.m. His service is Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.