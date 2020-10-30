Second killer sentenced to life in prison for robbery, murder of a Charles Village man in 2017

A second man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly robbery three years ago in which the killers surprised their victim while he was with a prostitute in his Charles Village apartment.
The woman deliberately left the apartment door unlocked, according to court records.
Eric Dollson, 48, of Burtonsville in Montgomery County, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the murder of Jose Gonzales-Jiminez, 31. Dollson was convicted of armed robbery in February and sentenced under Maryland’s felony murder rule.
The rule applies to situations where a felony crime results in murder. Everyone who participated in the felony crime may be held responsible for the murder, whether or not they had a hand in the killing.
Dollson was convicted of an armed robbery that ended with Gonzales-Jiminez stabbed to death. His accomplice, Eric Brown, 45, of the Rosemont neighborhood in West Baltimore, pleaded guilty last December to robbing and murdering Gonzales-Jiminez. Brown was sentenced to life in prison, too.
The woman, Arnell Hoskinson, 41, of Charles Village, was also convicted of attempted robbery under the felony murder rule. She appealed and won a new trial scheduled for December.
The body of Gonzales-Jiminez was found decomposing in his apartment in the 100 block of W. 25th St. in July 2017. He was found kneeling by the side of his bed with stab wounds to his neck. Police said he had cashed his paycheck earlier that day for about $600.
Surveillance camera footage captured two men enter his apartment in the early morning and the evidence led police to the killers.