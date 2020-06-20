Baltimore police investigating after man fatally shot in Ellwood Park neighborhood

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday in the city’s Ellwood Park neighborhood.
Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 3300 block of Jefferson St. about 2:46 a.m. for a report of a shooting. There, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his face. The man was transported to an area hospital and died.
A total of 151 people have been killed so far this year, according to police. The city has recorded 23 killings this month, following 39 homicides in May, the deadliest month since 2015.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.