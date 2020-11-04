xml:space="preserve">
Two men killed in East Baltimore shooting on Election Day

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 03, 2020 9:24 PM

Two men were killed in an East Baltimore shooting on Election Day, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 1800 block of Aiken St. for a ShotSpotter alert around 6:30 p.m.

Two men were found in the Oliver neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The 35-year-old man died at the scene after officers performed CPR. Police said the second victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Johns Hospital Hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Baltimore Sun homicide map »

