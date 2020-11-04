Two men killed in East Baltimore shooting on Election Day

Two men were killed in an East Baltimore shooting on Election Day, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 1800 block of Aiken St. for a ShotSpotter alert around 6:30 p.m.
Two men were found in the Oliver neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The 35-year-old man died at the scene after officers performed CPR. Police said the second victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Johns Hospital Hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.