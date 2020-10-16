Eight people shot in Baltimore Thursday night, police say

Eight people were injured in shootings across Baltimore on Thursday night, according to police.
In the first incident, officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting man walked in around 8:09 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand, according to police.
The man told police he was in the area of Woodland and Greenspring avenues, near North Baltimore’s Coldspring and Cylburn neighborhoods, when he was shot, police said.
Nearly two hours later, officers were near North Avenue when they heard gunshots around 9:55 p.m. A short time later, calls for a shooting came out of the 2900 block of Westwood Ave. in the Rosemont neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said.
Officers found two people who had been shot and who were suffering from nonlife threatening injuries, according to police.
Minutes later, officers in different areas of the city received five additional calls for shooting victims who had walked into hospitals. All five of the victims’ injuries were nonlife threatening, police said. Police did not provide any further information about the seven victims, including age or gender.
Southwest District shooting detectives are in the process of interviewing all the victims and sorting through potential evidence, according to police. It’s not clear whether the walk-in victims were related to the Rosemont shooting.