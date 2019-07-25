Eight men shot, one fatally, overnight in Baltimore, police say

Eight men were shot — one fatally — overnight Wednesday in five separate shooting incidents across Baltimore, police said Thursday morning.
One of the shootings left three people injured in West Baltimore. When police arrived they found a 33-year old man with gunshot wounds to the hand, a 50-year old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh and another man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The three men were transported to an area hospital where the man who was shot in the chest is in critical condition, according to police. The other two victims are in “good” condition, police said.
Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a 29-year old man was driving his car in the 4400 block of Shamrock Ave. when someone started shooting at him, police said.
Northeastern district officers were called to an area hospital and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his right arm and eye. Police said the man was found conscious and breathing.
Two hours later, Northwestern district officers were called to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Ave. for a shooting.
When police arrived they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest.
The man was transported to an area hospital, although police said his condition is unknown.
At 11:54 p.m. police were called to the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. for a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived, a silver Chevy Equinox sped away after being parked in the southbound lane of the street.
Police said they later found two men inside the car at Mosher Street and Argyle Avenue who had been shot.
Police said the two men, ages 26 and 35, were transported to an area hospital and are in serious condition.
Three minutes later, officers in the Southwestern district responded to gunfire in the 2200 block of Christian St.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot unresponsive on the sidewalk. Police said the man died at the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them at 410-396-2477 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.