40-year-old man killed in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside in Northeast Baltimore; 25-year-old woman injured in Mosher shooting

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived at the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of gunfire and found the man, who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services declared the man dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

A 25-year-old woman was shot around 12:35 a.m. in the Mosher neighborhood of West Baltimore. Police said. The woman was in dispute with a group of women on the 600 block of North Dukeland Street when an unidentified person shot into the group and struck the woman. She suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Advertisement

Western District detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup