Community baffled by 11 fires in Edmondson Village; Baltimore fire officials say investigation continues

By  and
Baltimore Sun |
Jul 30, 2019 | 5:13 PM

Edmondson Village neighbors were left reeling Tuesday as Baltimore fire officials continued to investigate the cause of 11 fires that peppered their neighborhood Monday.

Firefighters were first called to the Edmondson Village area for a report of a fire around 1:30 a.m., Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

Adams said at the time it was unclear if all 11 fires — which occurred within several blocks of each other — were related, though fire investigators and the police arson unit were on scene around 6:30 a.m.

When asked Tuesday if investigators were treating the fires as a possible arson, Adams repeated that the incidents were “under investigation.” Fire union president Richard Altieri was not immediately available to comment Tuesday.

Allendale Community Association president Anita Cathcart said she’s lived in the neighborhood for over 50 years and never heard of something like this happening.

“I cant even find the words to really describe because its never happened before,” Cathcart said. “It’s put a real jolt in the community.”

The community president said she has been in regular contact with both law enforcement and the fire department to get updates and she is feeling optimistic that an arrest will be made.

In total, firefighters addressed 11 fires: six in homes, four fires in trash cans and one car fire.

Though some of the homes that burned Monday were vacant, not all of them were. Cathcart is hoping to rally the community to help with donations for the families that lost their homes and belongings in the fires.

It’s unclear how many people or families were displaced by the fires.

“I’m just glad nobody was hurt and there were no injuries,” she said. “You can always replace a home but you cant replace lives.”

The 11 fires were found at:

500 Lyndhurst St, house fire

500 Normandy Ave., house fire

500 Wildwood Parkway, car fire

4100 West Franklin St., house fire

300 Lyndhurst St, trash fire

600 Mount Holly St., house fire

500 Mount Holly St., house fire

500 500 Lyndhurst St, house fire

500 Allendale St, trash fire

3700 West Franklin St, trash fire

300 Mount Holly St., trash fire

