A 30-year-old man is in grave condition after being shot in the head Sunday morning as Baltimore’s Eastern District officers responded to two separate shootings since Saturday night.
Officers found the man while responding to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of E. 21st St. in the city’s Barclay neighborhood at 9:02 a.m., Baltimore police wrote in a news release.
The man was found shot in the head sitting inside a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital where is in “grave condition," police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
It was the second shooting Eastern District officers responded to since Saturday night, as police responded to a woman at an area hospital who’d been shot in the hand that evening.
Baltimore police wrote they responded to a report of a woman who’d been shot in the wrist who’d walked into an area hospital at 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
The 26-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the wrist and told investigators she was shot while in the 2200 block of E. Oliver St., the department wrote. Police have not located a crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.