Man, 31, shot and killed Saturday, Baltimore police said

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday, a day before Easter, according to Baltimore police.
The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Furrow Street, in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. It followed a deadly carjacking the day before and a non-fatal shooting Friday night.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, in a Saturday morning statement, said the recent spate of violence “serves as another example of why comprehensive reform of our criminal justice system must prioritize rehabilitation and trauma-informed services.”
On Saturday, Southwest district officers responded to the scene at about 3 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This year, seven killings have taken place in the Southwest district, according to Baltimore police. The city has seen at least 74 killings since the start of 2021.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.