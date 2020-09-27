Police report two potentially related East Baltimore shootings Sunday afternoon

Police are investigating two potentially related Sunday afternoon shootings in East Baltimore, authorities said.
First, around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Homewood Ave. in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood, according to a news release. Responding officers found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. The man is now in critical condition in a local hospital, the release said.
According to preliminary information, police believe the victim was in an argument when he was shot, the release said. Detectives are still investigating and ask those with information to call 410-396-2433 or 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Second, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, about 10 minutes after officers responded to the Homewood Ave. shooting, a 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on his chest, saying he was shot “somewhere on the East side,” according to the release.
Police think the shooting could be tied to the Homewood Ave. shooting and ask anyone with information on the second shooting to call 410-396-2411 or 1-866-7LOCK-UP.