Man found shot dead in vehicle in East Baltimore

Baltimore police said a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in East Baltimore.
The department wrote in a news release that officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 20th St. at around 3 a.m. Wednesday where medics were on scene with an unknown deceased man.
Police said that the man had been discovered with multiple gunshot wounds but did not provide any further information on the victim’s identity or any potential suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.