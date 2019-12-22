Baltimore Police on Sunday said a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood on Saturday around 9:10 p.m., according to a news release.
Police officials revised an earlier account of the shooting that suggested the so-far-unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition was unknown. The updated report concludes the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 500 block of North Linwood Ave. He had been shot several times in the torso, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
A woman was also shot and killed in McElderry Park on Saturday around 6:12 p.m. in the 200 block of North Milton Ave. Police have not released details about the victim.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.