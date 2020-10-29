xml:space="preserve">
Male shot and killed Thursday in East Baltimore, police say

Phillip Jackson
Baltimore Sun
Oct 29, 2020 4:38 PM
Crime scene Thursday in the 700 block of E. Chase St. in East Baltimore.
Crime scene Thursday in the 700 block of E. Chase St. in East Baltimore. (Phillip Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A male was pronounced dead after he was shot and killed in East Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:16 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of E. Chase St. in Johnston Square near Midtown-Belvedere for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male who was shot in the head, police said.

Advertisement

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the male dead on the scene. Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the murder can call detectives at 410-396-2100.

