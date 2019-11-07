A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in East Baltimore around 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert, the city’s gunfire detection tool, in the 1100 block of North Luzerne Ave. found the so-far-unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, officials said in a release.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
“Homicide detectives are investigating this incident,” police wrote in a release. “Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.”
Another man was shot Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lanvale St. The 50-year-old was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not specify his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.