Man killed in East Baltimore shooting

A man died after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the 1200 block of Milton Ave. in Broadway East at about 9:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, police wrote the officers found an adult male who had been shot in the head.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released the identity of the man nor named a suspect in his killing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.