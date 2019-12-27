Police say a man was fatally stabbed Thursday in Baltimore’s Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers were called to the 1400 block of May Court at 1:44 a.m. for a report of a cutting.
Upon arriving, the officers found an adult man who’d been stabbed in the chest, the department wrote.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police wrote. Police have not identified the victim or a suspect in the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.