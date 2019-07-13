Man indicted after 2018 shootout, pursuit near Hopkins faces additional contraband smuggling charges

A man who was indicted on drug-related charges following a shootout and pursuit that led of law enforcement officers to the entrance of Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2018 now faces additional federal charges, according to court records.
Federal prosecutors said Devin O’Cain, 27, an inmate at the Chesapeake Detention Facility, and Lakita Mobuary, 25, attempted to to smuggle marijuana, suboxone and other contraband into the Baltimore detention facility that houses federal detainees, according to the indictment filed this week in U.S. District Court.
O’Cain had been in custody after he and 11 other defendants were indicted in May 2018 on drug distribution charges. The group was being investigated in early 2018 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. On April 3, 2018, the members of the group were involved in a shootout that led ATF agents on a pursuit that ended near the entrance of Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The federal indictment in that case alleged 12 men were distributing large quantities of heroin and cocaine out of the 1200 block of Aiken St., in East Baltimore’s Midway neighborhood, where the ATF initiated an investigation in November and the April shooting that injured one man occurred.
O’Cain and another man were arrested in a home in the same block of Aiken Street, and were charged by city police with attempted murder for allegedly exchanging gunfire with three other people. Online court records show that those charges were later dropped after the federal indictment was filed.
Nine of the 12 defendants named in the 2018 indictment have been sentenced. One man has a sentencing scheduled for this month, another remains at large, and O’Cain’s case is pending.
On July 1, federal prosecutors said in a letter to the judge assigned to the case that O’Cain was the last remaining defendant. Prosecutors wrote that “The Government recently shared information regarding Mr. O’Cain with his counsel that may put the outstanding plea offer in jeopardy.”
The latest indictment against him was filed nine days later.
In addition to suboxone, which is commonly used to treat opioid dependency, prosecutors said Mobuary and O’Cain attempted to smuggle marijuana, rolling papers and lighters inside the facility.
Neither had attorneys listed in the latest case. An attorney listed for O’Cain in the 2018 drug case did not return a request for comment Saturday.
Last month, a Baltimore-based attorney was charged after state prison officials said he attempted to smuggle suboxone in binders while visiting a client at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.
This month, another man was charged after state prison officials said he attempted to bring suboxone into a Jessup prison to his cousin, an inmate at the facility.