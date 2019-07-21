Baltimore police release new details in methadone clinic shooting

The suspect in last week’s shooting at a Baltimore methadone clinic killed a technician and shot a police sergeant before being killed by two officers’ return fire, police said Sunday.
The 41-year old female employee injured in the incident was struck by fragments from a door that was hit by gunfire while hiding in a bathroom, police said.
Baltimore police spokesman Matt Jablow released the new details in the shooting at the Man Alive methadone clinic as Sgt. Billy Shiflett was released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center on Sunday.
The technician, David Caldwell, who worked at LabCorp for eight years as a phlebotomist drawing blood and collecting urine samples, was shot to death by the gunman, Ashanti Pinkney, just before police arrived, Jablow said.
Shiflett, a supervisor who was shot under his bulletproof vest while entering the clinic, and Officer Christopher Miller both shot Pinkney, Jablow said. Miller dragged Shiflett to safety, according to police.