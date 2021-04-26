Baltimore Police identify public works employee killed Friday night

Baltimore Police have identified the public works employee who was killed Friday night in a shooting that left a second injured.
Police on Monday identified the victim as 32-year-old Dayvon Mason. In keeping with the department’s policy, they did not identify the employee who was shot but survived.
Police said shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mason and another employee had been operating a sanitation vehicle at the intersection of York Road and East Cold Spring Lane when one or more people approached the employees.
“There was some type of exchange” before the pair were shot and injured, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference at the scene Friday.
Both employees were taken to a local hospital, and Mason was pronounced dead.
Police have not provided additional information about a motive in the shooting, and have not announced any arrests.