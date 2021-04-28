Baltimore Police make arrest in shooting that killed one DPW employee, injured another

Baltimore Police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of city public works employee last week.
Police have charged Pierre Foster with killing 32-year-old Department of Public Works employee Davyon Mason on April 23 in North Baltimore, and firing shots that injured another employee.
The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of York Road and East Cold Spring Lane, where the Public Works Department employees had been operating a sanitation vehicle.
“There was some type of exchange” before the pair were shot and injured, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said shortly after the shooting.
Harrison said it wasn’t clear why they had driven the city vehicle to that area.
Mason’s mother, Rochelle Mason, said detectives had questioned her about her son, including whether he had gotten into any trouble, but Mason said her son was not involved in any criminal activity.
She said her son had worked as a garbage collector for the city for several years, and had a son. His family said he was interested in becoming a firefighter.
Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.