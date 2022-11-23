Double shooting leaves one dead in Southeast Baltimore, police say

A man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Southeast Baltimore’s McElderry Park early Wednesday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived at 12:34 a.m. to the intersection of North Milton Avenue and McElderry Street, where they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officers found the second man in a house at the 500 block of Rose Street. He was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or submit an anonymous tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. People can also make anonymous online text tips to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.